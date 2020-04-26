coronavirus new jersey

Bergen County Sherriff's Office sanitize health care workers' cars

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Bergen County sheriff's staff gave front line workers from Hackensack Meridian Hospital the VIP treatment at a local carwash.

The deputies said they would spray personal cars with "fogging devices" that produce a disinfecting mist to help sanitize the vehicles.

The cleaning effort hopefully keeps workers from bringing the coronavirus home with them and help prevent exposure to their families.

url HREF="https://abc7ny.com/coronavirus/" TARGET="_blank" REL=""
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew jerseyhealthnew jerseymedicalcoronavirus new jerseynew jersey newscoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19governor phil murphy
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW JERSEY
Newark police department analyst remembered
Jersey City to reopen 5 parks
249 new deaths in NJ, state total now 5,863
New Jersey allows renters to use security deposits to pay rent
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: NYC Mayor de Blasio holds daily COVID-19 briefing
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
CDC adds 6 new possible symptoms of COVID-19
Coronavirus NYC in Photos
AccuWeather: Breezy and rainy
Last patient to leave USNS Comfort
Jersey City to reopen 5 parks
Show More
NYPD officer killed in crash
Hospitalizations down, deaths up slightly to 437 in NY
249 new deaths in NJ, state total now 5,863
'Sing Street' stars waiting for Broadway debut amid pandemic
Eyewitness News wins 5 Emmy awards, sweeping newscast categories
More TOP STORIES News