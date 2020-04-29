coronavirus new jersey

Coronavirus News: Chinese-American physicians in New Jersey donate to COVID-19 fight

EAST BRUNSWICK, New Jersey (WABC) -- So many people are coming together to raise money for food and supplies for front line workers during the coronavirus pandemic, but one group in New Jersey dedicated to helping others knows all too well the importance of donations.

Dozens of charities, some big and some small, have been donating money and masks, boxes and boxes of them, in the fight against COVID-19. One of the groups joining in on the giving is the New Jersey Chinese American Physician Association.

President Dr. Jennifer Liu says her team includes 214 doctors, so they live the need for PPE every single day. Her group has given to 39 different hospitals.

"We also sent to post offices, and these masks are also going to townships and police departments," she said.

They have been a quiet but powerful storm, with 28 charities raising and donating:
--$775,000
--57,000 n95 masks
--74,000 k95s
--243,000 surgical masks
--7,200 goggles
--6,100 face shields

They also just received 670,000 masks donated by a company called Norwex. But despite all these efforts, they are still struggling with an uptick in crimes against Asian Americans.

"Just wearing a mask, you're being beaten up on on the subway," she said. "That's very sad...It doesn't matter your color or where you're from, we are coming to this freedom and American dream, but we are together to fight this."

Dr. Lui practices out of East Brunswick, and the other doctors in her group are still working on the front lines.

"Rushing here after seeing my patients, I still have marks on my face," she said. "I try to rub it off."

And yet, they say they are the ones who are grateful.

"New Jersey physicians, united we stand," the group said in a video. "Thank you."

