Coronavirus News: Newark offers COVID-19 testing for residents at Branch Brook Park

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark is now offering coronavirus testing to city residents at the Branch Brook Park Roller Skating Rink.The site, which opened Wednesday, will see residents from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at the rink, located at 7th and Clifton avenues.Residents should enter through the Park Avenue entrance.Testing will be done by appointment only, and the site will have drive-up and walk-up options.Residents scheduled for testing must wear a face covering, gloves, bring a valid ID, show proof of Newark residency (driver's license, utility or phone bill), and have an insurance card with them.All insurances will be accepted, including Medicaid and Medicare.Residents can call 973-988-5511 to schedule an appointment.