Coronavirus News: 27-year veteran of Newark Police Department dies of COVID-19

Sergeant Michael Clegg passed away at Overlook Hospital on Sunday.
The 53-year-old joined the department in 1993.
Chief Darnell Henry said, 'Sergeant Clegg blended the finest traditions from over a quarter-century in policing with today's best practices of impeccable community service and leadership.
