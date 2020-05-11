Coronavirus News: 27-year veteran of Newark Police Department dies of COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The coronavirus claimed the life of a 27-year-veteran of the Newark Police Department.Sergeant Michael Clegg passed away at Overlook Hospital on Sunday.The 53-year-old joined the department in 1993.Chief Darnell Henry said, 'Sergeant Clegg blended the finest traditions from over a quarter-century in policing with today's best practices of impeccable community service and leadership.