Coronavirus News: NJ Air National Guard flyover: When and where to watch

FILE - An F-16 jet releases a flare during target practice at the Warren Grove Gunnery Range in Little Egg Harbor, N.J. (Brian Branch-Price)

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Air National Guard will salute frontline COVID-19 workers with a flyover the state on Tuesday.

A KC-135R Stratotanker from the Guard's 108th Wing and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing will fly an hour-long lap over key COVID-19 locations in New Jersey.

The flight will begin at 11:20 a.m. in Sea Gift and continue over field hospital sites, veterans homes and in Paramus, testing centers and hospitals.

The flyover schedule, according to the Guard:

Sea Girt - 11:30 a.m.
PNC Arts Center - 11:35 a.m.
Millstone - 11:40 a.m.
NJ Convention Center - 11:45 a.m.
Menlo Park - 11:46 a.m.
Kean University -11:48 a.m.
University Hospital - 11:48 a.m.
Expo Center - 11:49 a.m.
Bern County College/Paramus - 11:51 a.m.

Vets Haven North - 12:01 p.m.
New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs - 12:07 p.m.
Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital - 12:13 p.m
Vineland Veterans Home - 12:20 p.m.
U.S. Coast Guard Training Center - 12:27 p.m.
Atlantic City Convention Center - 12:32 p.m.

Listed times may vary slightly.

Grieving The Lost: Tri-State residents who died of COVID-19
Glen Ridge remembers Officer Charles 'Rob' Roberts
Murphy to lay out testing, tracing plan for NJ
NJ middle school converts 'Little Free Libraries' into food pantries
