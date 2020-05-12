Coronavirus News: NJ Air National Guard flyover: When and where to watch

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Air National Guard will salute frontline COVID-19 workers with a flyover the state on Tuesday.A KC-135R Stratotanker from the Guard's 108th Wing and three F-16 Fighting Falcons from the 177th Fighter Wing will fly an hour-long lap over key COVID-19 locations in New Jersey.The flight will begin at 11:20 a.m. in Sea Gift and continue over field hospital sites, veterans homes and in Paramus, testing centers and hospitals.The flyover schedule, according to the Guard:Sea Girt - 11:30 a.m.PNC Arts Center - 11:35 a.m.Millstone - 11:40 a.m.NJ Convention Center - 11:45 a.m.Menlo Park - 11:46 a.m.Kean University -11:48 a.m.University Hospital - 11:48 a.m.Expo Center - 11:49 a.m.Bern County College/Paramus - 11:51 a.m.Vets Haven North - 12:01 p.m.New Jersey Department of Military and Veterans Affairs - 12:07 p.m.Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital - 12:13 p.mVineland Veterans Home - 12:20 p.m.U.S. Coast Guard Training Center - 12:27 p.m.Atlantic City Convention Center - 12:32 p.m.Listed times may vary slightly.