Coronavirus News: Could NJ beaches open for Memorial Day weekend?

Murphy says that reopening state parks informed his decision on how to approach reopening the Jersey Shore.
While there is only one state beach, the cities that run the other beaches have been waiting on the governor's guidance and following his lead.
But don't expect business as usual at the Jersey shore this summer. Social distancing will still be mandated.
"We can't flip a switch and open everything up at once," he said. "Taking incremental steps, you get to analyze what the impact is, you get to want to, iterative bases in real time see how that looks. So we're learning. For instance, from parks how we can apply what we're learning from there to beaches. So God willing, we'll be in a good place by the time Memorial Day weekend comes around."
While Murphy announced the reopening of some non- essential businesses, the legislature is expected to decide on a bill that would allow for take cocktails and delivery of alcoholic beverages.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
New York state
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Coronavirus cases by NJ county