Coronavirus News: Archdiocese of Newark, New Jersey moves to first phase of reopening

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Archdiocese of Newark has announced it will open its doors Sunday for private prayer and confession.

There is no timeline yet for Phase Two, but that next step in its reopening process will include weekday Masses as long as worshipers adhere to social distancing.

Phase Three will allow for Sunday Masses also with social distancing provisions.

