Coronavirus News: Boy Scout honors veterans by playing taps nightly outside Paramus Veterans Home

By Eyewitness News
PARAMUS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A solemn performance in New Jersey honors the veterans who have died during this pandemic.

A local Boy Scout has been playing taps on a nightly basis outside the Paramus Veterans Home.


He was joined last night by congressmen Josh Gottheimer and Bill Pascrell.

The veterans' home has seen more than 70 deaths since the pandemic began.

