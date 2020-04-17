coronavirus new york

Coronavirus News: 10 nursing homes in NY have at least 30 COVID-19 deaths

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Ten nursing homes have at least 30 confirmed coronavirus deaths in New York state as of Friday. The residents are among the most vulnerable in the population.

Among those with the highest amount of deaths include several from the New York City, suburban, and Long Island area.

The list is based on a survey sent by the state. "We only know what they tell us," Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

Below is the list of nursing homes with more than 20 deaths:

Cobble Hill Health Center, Inc Brooklyn - 55

Kings Harbor Multicare Center Bronx -- 45

The Plaza Rehab and Nursing Center Bronx -- 35

Franklin Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing Queens -- 44

Carmel Richmond Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center Richmond -- 44

Holliswood Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Queens -- 40

Parker Jewish Institute for Health Care & Rehab Queens -- 38

The Plaza Rehab and Nursing Center Bronx -- 35

Bensonhurst Center for Rehabilitation and Healthcare Kings -- 34

Mary Manning Walsh Nursing Home Co Inc Manhattan -- 31

Regency Extended Care Center Westchester -- 30

Carillon Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Suffolk -- 29

Apex Rehabilitation & Care Center Suffolk -- 26

Sapphire Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing of Central Queens, LLCQueens -- 26

The Wartburg Home Westchester - 26

When asked about the deaths in nursing homes in New York, Governor Cuomo said, "We've taken radical measures vis-a-vis nursing homes. No visitors. Think about how harsh of a policy that is, no visitors in a nursing home. These are people who live for visitors. No visitors. Staff testing. Different cleanliness procedures. More equipment. But, the virus is nothing to be underestimated and the virus is very good at killing, and the virus is very good at killing older people and people with compromised immune systems. and thats why the virus seeks out nursing homes."

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New Jersey
Connecticut
New York City
Long Island



RESOURCES

Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew yorknew york citysuffolk countynursing homemedicalcoronaviruscoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus westchester countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthcoronavirus deathshospitalhealth carevirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK
Neighborhood Eats: Chef feeds healthcare workers with new program
Designer's 'flower flash' brighten up NYC streets
Long Island Pride march postponed amid coronavirus pandemic
de Blasio tours food distribution facility in Bronx
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'We're building out testing every day,' NYC mayor says
New York's face covering rule now in effect
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
AccuWeather: 50-50 weekend
Reopening NY 'going to be an incremental process,' Cuomo says
Cuomo fires back after Trump tweets criticisms during briefing
Disney on Bway concert stream benefits artists impacted by COVID-19
Show More
School custodian welcomed home after battling kidney failure, COVID-19
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
Doctor details struggle of connecting with patients while wearing PPE
Murphy: NJ won't reopen until 'proper testing regime' in place
Porch projects bringing families together during COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News