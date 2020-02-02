One person in NYC being tested for coronavirus, Health Department reports

KIPS BAY, Manhattan (WABC) -- One person in New York City is being tested for coronavirus, the Health Department reports.
A person under 40 years old, who had spent time in what officials describe as mainland China, arrived in the city on Thursday and sought help on Friday night.
"The symptoms were fever, cough and a runny nose. Like that simple. And they did the right thing for everybody else by coming in and getting care," said NYC Health Commissioner Oxiris Barbot.
Early Saturday morning, an ambulance brought the patient to Bellevue, where last week, ABC's Dr. Jennifer Ashton got a behind-the-scenes look at the isolation rooms ready for the virus - where the patient is likely staying.
"Our radar's always set high, so we can screen these patients to stop it from affecting other people," said Patricia Tennill of Bellevue Hospital.
Officials report the testing will take 36-48 hours and depends on CDC testing capacity. The patient is currently in stable condition.
The virus that started in a Wuhan meat market has now infected more than 2,000 people, killing nearly 300. The U.S. has seen eight confirmed cases in five states, but New York now becomes the 37th state looking into possible cases.
Officials declared a public health emergency -that means turning away foreign nationals who have been to China in the past 14 days. For American citizens, there are potential quarantine sites at four military locations in the West.
