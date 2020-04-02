Coronavirus News: Former NY Giant's Quarterback Eli Manning thanks hospital workers

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Workers battling the worst of this virus at New York-Presbyterian Hospital received a giant thank you."We cannot thank you enough and just want you to know how much we all appreciate what you're doing for the benefit of so many others," said Eli Manning, former New York Giant. "So please, stay safe, stay healthy, and God bless."The message from retired quarterback Eli Manning was played during the hospital's morning briefing Wednesday.He told workers to stay safe and stay healthy while battling on the front lines.