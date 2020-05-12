Coronavirus News: Nurse returns to work in Queens after battling COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

FOREST HILLS, Queens (WABC) -- There was an emotional welcome back to work for an emergency department nurse in Queens after she battled COVID-19.Hospital staff at Long Island Jewish Forest Hills clapped as Marilou Nicdao reported for her first shift Monday night since recovering.She spent seven days in the ICU at her hospital in April.Nicdao has worked at LIJ Forest Hills Hospital for nearly 30 years.