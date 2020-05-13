coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: MTA adds social distancing markers, floats idea of bus, subway reservations

By Eyewitness News

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is making plans for the future, testing social distancing markers at some stations and floating the idea of bus and subway rides by reservation.

There are now Xs at the Lexington Avenue/53rd Street station on the Queens-bound E/M platform and at the 51st Street station on the 6 line to indicate where riders can stand to maintain proper distancing.


MTA Chairman and CEO Pat Foye suggested that riders in the future could be asked to reserve a space on a bus or train ahead of time in order to reduce density and facilitate distancing.

Foye was asked about the future of transit during an interview on 1010 WINS.

"We are looking at everything, everything is on the table," he said. "The first thing we are looking at is staggered hours and staggered days of work, would be one. And we are appealing to the business community, which frankly, many members are already contemplating that. Second would be a continuation of telework and remote working, which I think will be part of life in New York going forward. But we are going to be looking at technologies that can monitor. We've got cameras on almost every station. They can be used to determine passengers on a platform, passengers on a mezzanine, and we will be looking at that. And we will be looking at ways to control the number of passengers. Obviously social distance, wearing a mask, and staying six feet away is going to be nearly impossible on mass transit anyplace."

Foye said there could be other measures to promote mandatory spacing, and lines are already popping up on subway platforms and mezzanines to remind commuters to keep their distance.

"We are seeing how that pilot goes," he said. "It appears to be having the desired effects, and we will make a decision at the state and city level as to whether it should be expanded. But the early indications are positive."

Foye stressed that the current focus is essential workers who are riding the subways and should now be wearing masks.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources


UPDATES
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died




RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthsocial distancingmtabushospitalsubwaynyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC movie, TV production looks ahead to restart after pandemic
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 briefing
Officials: 58 days since last pedestrian killed in NYC
Boy who survived mystery illness welcomed home by first responders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYC Mayor de Blasio COVID-19 briefing
Off-duty NYPD officer questioned in deadly shooting
Manafort released from prison for home confinement
CityMD changes messaging after telling patients with antibodies they have immunity
Broadway star wakes up after month in coma due to COVID-19
Boy who survived mystery illness welcomed home by first responders
COVID-19 testing begins at New York churches
Show More
AccuWeather: Sunny and mild
NY investigating 100 cases of COVID-related syndrome in children
State senator calls on NY Blood Center to accept gay men
Family plans to sue 2 funeral homes after body allegedly stacked
Diocese of Rockville Centre begins planning church reopening
More TOP STORIES News