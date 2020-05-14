coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Hundreds line up for food in Corona, Queens

By Eyewitness News
CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- Hundreds of people lined up for hours in Queens for free bags of food.

Lines stretched for five blocks outside the Elmcor Food Pantry in Corona.

The largely immigrant community is struggling to make ends meet during the pandemic.

The pantry normally serves about 180 families per week.

Wednesday, about 600 people showed up to get a week's worth of food.

Last week, so many people lined up that the pantry ran out of food.

Report a correction or typo
