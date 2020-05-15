Coronavirus News: Amtrak waving change, cancellation fees through August, limiting sales

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Amtrak is rolling out new initiatives to reassure customers that cleanliness and convenience are its top priorities.In an effort to simplify travel, Amtrak is now waiving change or cancellation fees for reservations made by August 31st.It's also limiting ticket sales to 50% of train capacity and enforcing enhanced cleaning measures.All customers and employees now must wear face masks on board all trains and while waiting on all platforms.Acela service along the Northeast Corridor resumes June 1st.