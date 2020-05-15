coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Amtrak waving change, cancellation fees through August, limiting sales

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Amtrak is rolling out new initiatives to reassure customers that cleanliness and convenience are its top priorities.

In an effort to simplify travel, Amtrak is now waiving change or cancellation fees for reservations made by August 31st.

It's also limiting ticket sales to 50% of train capacity and enforcing enhanced cleaning measures.

All customers and employees now must wear face masks on board all trains and while waiting on all platforms.

Acela service along the Northeast Corridor resumes June 1st.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citynew jerseycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthamtrakhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Free pet food available through ASPCA
Mayor announces expanded COVID-19 testing in NYC
Port Authority asks for $3 billion in federal stimulus
Exclusive look at what MTA bus drivers deal with during COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cuomo extends stay-at-home as other parts of NY reopen
Exclusive look at what MTA bus drivers deal with during COVID-19
Some beaches already open as Jersey Shore prepares
AccuWeather: Taste of summer
Port Authority asks for $3 billion in federal stimulus
Southwest tries to lure passengers back with cheap fares
NY AG investigating fatal shooting involving off-duty NYPD
Show More
Congressman suggests middle seats on planes be left empty
Legendary pizzeria reopens, struggles to stay open again
Overweight Chihuahua abandoned in crate on side of NJ highway
NY is 1st state to issue criteria for COVID-19-related syndrome in kids
Dad made up story that daughter was stabbed by robber: NYPD
More TOP STORIES News