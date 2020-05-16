coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Mayor de Blasio hands out masks in Queens

By Eyewitness News
FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Mayor de Blasio spent the afternoon handing out PPE in one of the hardest-hit areas of the city.

De Blasio was in Flushing Meadows Corona Park giving out masks on Saturday.

The mayor was joined by Parks Department employees.

Along with the masks, each recipient received a reminder of why wearing a mask can help save lives.

