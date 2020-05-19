Coronavirus News: MTA helps distribute thousands of COVID-19 test kits to NYC nursing homes

They helped distribute more than 47,000 COVID-19 test kits to nursing homes across the five boroughs on Monday.
The shipments included PPE for nursing home staff who administer the tests, as well as thousands of face masks, gowns, N-95 masks, and gloves.
The MTA had already distributed millions of pieces o PPE to its own workforce since the outbreak began.
