Coronavirus News: MTA helps distribute thousands of COVID-19 test kits to NYC nursing homes

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is doing its part to prevent the spread of the virus across New York City.

They helped distribute more than 47,000 COVID-19 test kits to nursing homes across the five boroughs on Monday.

The shipments included PPE for nursing home staff who administer the tests, as well as thousands of face masks, gowns, N-95 masks, and gloves.

The MTA had already distributed millions of pieces o PPE to its own workforce since the outbreak began.

