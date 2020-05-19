Coronavirus News: MTA helps distribute thousands of COVID-19 test kits to NYC nursing homes

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA is doing its part to prevent the spread of the virus across New York City.They helped distribute more than 47,000 COVID-19 test kits to nursing homes across the five boroughs on Monday.The shipments included PPE for nursing home staff who administer the tests, as well as thousands of face masks, gowns, N-95 masks, and gloves.The MTA had already distributed millions of pieces o PPE to its own workforce since the outbreak began.