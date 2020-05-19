Coronavirus News: WeWork asks landlord for breaks on its rent in NYC

The company had been struggling even before the crisis.
Reports say some of WeWork's small business customers are also looking for some relief on rent, but say WeWork has not cut them much slack.
WeWork is the largest private renter of New York office space.
