coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Child vaccinations drop during pandemic in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio said childhood vaccination rates are falling to shocking levels during the pandemic.

He said that the number of administered vaccine doses is down 63% from March 23 to May 9.

The mayor stressed that vaccinations are essential to protecting kids and communities and encouraged parents to make appointments with their childcare providers.

There was a 42% drop for children 2-years-old and younger, and a staggering 91% decrease for children over age 2.

Mayor de Blasio said that vaccinations are essential to protecting kids and communities and encouraged parents to make appointments with their childcare providers.

"Getting your child vaccinated is essential work," he said. "It is an excuse to leave your home."

People can also get free child vaccinations at 1,000 sites through the Vaccines for Children program and at all H+H Community Health Clinics.

To make an appointment call your health provider or 844-NYC-4NYC.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Mayor promises increased testing at NYC nursing homes
Mayor unveils 4-part plan to protect NYC nursing home residents
Local NJ farms adjust and thrive amid global pandemic
13-year-old Broadway star hosts 'Coronavirus Cabaret'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Gov. Murphy gives COVID-19 update
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Are beaches open? Here's what to know in NY, NJ and CT
Nassau County acts to limit beach access
6-year-old dumped on NYC street, mother, boyfriend charged
Body found at Venice Beach ID'd as WWE star
NY hospitalizations, ICU patients remain down; deaths up to 112
Show More
Long Island puts beach restrictions in place ahead of Memorial Day
Mayor promises increased testing at NYC nursing homes
Reopening begins in Connecticut
13-year-old Broadway star hosts 'Coronavirus Cabaret'
Military kicks off first-ever Virtual Fleet Week New York
More TOP STORIES News