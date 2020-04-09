Coronavirus News: Woman accused of killing elderly woman at Brooklyn hospital for not social distancing

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BROOKLYN (WABC) -- A woman is facing manslaughter charges after allegedly killing an elderly woman for violating social distancing guidelines.It happened last month inside Woodhull Hospital in Brooklyn.Police say 32-year-old Cassandra Lundy shoved 86-year-old Janie Marshall to the ground, causing her to hit her head.According to published reports it happened after Marshall grabbed her alleged attacker's IV pole to keep her balance.Lundy reportedly accused Marshall of violating her personal space.