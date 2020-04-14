Coronavirus News: New York City becoming self-sufficient in producing PPE, mayor says

He said the city is now self-sufficient in producing face shields, announcing that eight companies citywide are producing 240,000 face shields per week with the goal of eventually producing 620,000 per week.
Additionally, de Blasio said that five New York City-based companies are producing 30,000 surgical gowns per week with the goal of eventually producing 250,000 per week.
De Blasio said the city is a building a new supply chain to produce up to 50,000 tests per week. Additionally, 50,000 test kits will be purchased per week from Indiana-based company Aria Diagnostic.
In total. this will allow New York City to bring in 100,000 tests kits per week.
"Still, this does not let the federal government off the hook," de Blasio said.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address