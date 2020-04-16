coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Project Renewal van providing medical services for homeless in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A non-profit is helping ease the burden on New York City's emergency rooms by taking the medicine on the road to treat the most vulnerable.

Project Renewal is now treating patients through a medical van regardless of the patient's insurance status.

Organizers say they're trying to keep as many people as possible out of hospitals while still delivering primary care services to those who need them.

According to the Department of Social Services, the city has been tracking more than 400 positive coronavirus cases and more than 20 deaths among the homeless.

