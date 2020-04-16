Coronavirus News: NYC doctor returns to work after defeating COVID-19

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A doctor who battled and defeated COVID-19 is now getting back to the front lines with her colleagues.Dr. Chia-Ling Nhan-Chang is now back on the job at New York-Presbyterian Hospital.That's after sitting out for three weeks while she fought back against the virus.She says it's bittersweet relief to be able to get back to work."Who knows what the effects are, who knows what kind of PTSD everyone's going to have," she said. "I got through it and was lucky, but there's just a lot more to do."Hundreds of city healthcare workers have tested positive for the virus.