Coronavirus News: 3 new COVID-19 testing sites open in city's hardest-hit neighborhoods

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City is trying to get more people tested in the hardest-hit neighborhoods. That's why a new site is opening Friday on Pitkin Avenue in East New York outside Gotham Health in Brooklyn.Several drive-thru testing sites have been up and running for weeks around the Tri-State area, but there have been fewer walk-in sites.Many New Yorkers don't own a car and it's been lower-income minority communities that have seen the most infections and death from COVID-19.In addition to East New York, there's another one opening in Vanderbilt on Staten Island Friday and also in the Morrisania section of the Bronx.Mayor Bill de Blasio says the locations chosen were strategic."This is about how we end this crisis. Not so much just, you go someplace and you get a test that tells you at one point in time how you're doing. I understand why people want that, but we've got to do something more strategic for everyone to get out of this crisis," the mayor said.In the coming days, more testing sites will open in Jamaica and Harlem. The tests are done by appointment only.