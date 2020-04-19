Coronavirus News: Police issue summons, make arrests at Brooklyn gathering

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police in Brooklyn say they broke up a gathering and issued summons to 60 people on Saturday night.The incident happened at eNVEe Barbershop, located at 8708 Avenue L in Brooklyn, around 10:45 p.m.According to a witness, a music video was being filmed, but according to police, the group was gambling and partying at the location.All 60 people received summonses, and 2 people were arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.Under the current lockdown, residents are required to social distance in public and gatherings of any sizes are not allowed. Offenders can face fines up to $1000.