Coronavirus News: Naval officers promoted in nearly empty Times Square

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A nearly empty Times Square was the perfect setting for a promotion ceremony for three naval officers.Patricia Klimkewicz was promoted to captain and Deanna Hoopes and Michael Verest were both promoted to the rank of senior chief hospital corpsman.All three are reservists working at the expeditionary medical facility at the Javits Center.Many of their fellow sailors were on hand to congratulate them.