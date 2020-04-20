Coronavirus News: 'Pictures for Elmhurst Hospital' raising money during crisis with local artists

The Pictures for Elmhurst project is selling prints made by nearly 200 local artists for $150 each.
$135 from that will go directly to the hard-hit Queens hospital.
The rest is being used for shipping and printing, once non-essential businesses are able to reopen.
The fundraiser ends Monday night at midnight.
