Coronavirus News: 'Pictures for Elmhurst Hospital' raising money during crisis with local artists

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) -- The New York City art community is coming together for the medical community in a fundraiser that's already raised more than $850,000 for Elmhurst Hospital.The Pictures for Elmhurst project is selling prints made by nearly 200 local artists for $150 each.$135 from that will go directly to the hard-hit Queens hospital.The rest is being used for shipping and printing, once non-essential businesses are able to reopen.The fundraiser ends Monday night at midnight.