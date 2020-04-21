Coronavirus News: 38 issued summonses in NYC for celebrating 'Weed Day,' allegedly not social distancing

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

FLATIRON, Manhattan (WABC) -- Officers issued 38 summonses after responding to a tip about a lack of mandatory social distancing Monday afternoon.They found the marijuana party, organized to celebrate April 20, on the third floor of a vacant commercial building on West 23rd Street at around 4:20 p.m.Dozens of people were allegedly smoking marijuana and failing to maintain social distancing.In all, 38 people - 31 men, five women - were issued summonses for criminal trespass.Five of them were also summonsed for unlawful possession of marijuana.Marijuana, pills, edibles, money and bottles of bootleg alcohol were recovered.The party was promoted on social media as "Animal House Party 5."April 20th is known as "Weed Day" as the date corresponds with a numerical code for marijuana.