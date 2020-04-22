Coronavirus News: NYPD applauds doctors, nurses traveling home after helping in NYC COVID-19 battle

A hero’s send off for healthcare workers from the @nypd. There workers traveled from around the country to help NYC through this pandemic. @ABC7NY pic.twitter.com/OBYBYvG2ko — Candace McCowan (@CandaceMcCowan7) April 22, 2020

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Behind the applause is a heartfelt thank you."This is something that I'll never forget in my life," said Jason Anderson, a nurse practitioner from Orlando.Each of these doctors and nurses left their lives behind weeks ago, to travel to New York City in the midst of a crisis and in our moment of need, and now they get to go home.The NYPD gave them the hero's salute they deserved as they left a Midtown hotel for their final shift with a police escort.They were here for the apex.Anderson says he saw some of the toughest moments of his career."Unfortunately we've seen a lot of passing away but it's been an honor to be there with them," he said. "Unfortunately the families of the patients can't be there. Unfortunately they're alone, but we've been there for them to hold their hand at the very last minute."It's been three weeks since on the front lines for Ohio nurse Brooklyn Hazel, who left her 8-month-old baby boy to work at Lincoln hospital."It's been rough, especially the first week and a half, everything you see on the news is true but probably way worse," Hazel said.But through those hard days, there are moments like these, where they've felt the love and appreciation of New Yorkers."That's what get us through our day, the NYPD, the FDNY, they've been great, seeing people in the high rises clapping, beating their pans together," Anderson said.Each of them will return home, to quarantine.Hazel is looking forward to finally hugging her baby again. "I'm emotional about it now," she said.The NYPD made sure they left knowing, to New Yorkers they're our heroes."These are some amazing people that I will always remember," Anderson said. "This whole experience I will remember."The early morning tribute stemmed from a letter a health care worker named Jason wrote to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea.The letter asked, "We 'Back The Blue, now will you Back The Scrubs?'"