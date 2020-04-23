Coronavirus News: Red Cross to provide antibody tests for potential plasma donors

The American Red Cross will begin offering antibody tests for people who suspect they've had the virus, and are interested in donating plasma.
Right now, people must have documentation of a positive case to donate plasma for treatment.
More than 30,000 people have requested to donate on the Red Cross website.
Only 2 to 3 percent actually qualify and meet current FDA criteria.
