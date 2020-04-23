coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Red Cross to provide antibody tests for potential plasma donors

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There's a potential game-changer in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

The American Red Cross will begin offering antibody tests for people who suspect they've had the virus, and are interested in donating plasma.

Right now, people must have documentation of a positive case to donate plasma for treatment.

More than 30,000 people have requested to donate on the Red Cross website.

Only 2 to 3 percent actually qualify and meet current FDA criteria.

