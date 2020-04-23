Coronavirus News: Head nurse says he underestimated COVID-19 at Javits Center

Colonel Douglas Phillips and his team were deployed to New York about a month ago from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.
He says the Javits Center is a fully operational hospital with an ICU, pharmacy, labs, x-ray, and even patient showers.
Phillips admits he underestimated the mission.
"Everybody inside has remained in their personal protective gear the entire time," Col. Phillips said. "The feeling of absolute urgency, dire straits, getting that feeling of getting everybody everything they need at that moment."
Phillips says his soldiers have also been deployed into the community to offer relief to hospitals and sick healthcare workers.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address