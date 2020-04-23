coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Head nurse says he underestimated COVID-19 at Javits Center

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The head nurse of the 44th Medical Brigade is now speaking out about his time stationed at the Javits Center fighting the pandemic.

Colonel Douglas Phillips and his team were deployed to New York about a month ago from Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

He says the Javits Center is a fully operational hospital with an ICU, pharmacy, labs, x-ray, and even patient showers.

Phillips admits he underestimated the mission.

"Everybody inside has remained in their personal protective gear the entire time," Col. Phillips said. "The feeling of absolute urgency, dire straits, getting that feeling of getting everybody everything they need at that moment."

Phillips says his soldiers have also been deployed into the community to offer relief to hospitals and sick healthcare workers.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Hip Hop Loves New York concert streaming for benefit
NYC plans massive testing and tracing
Red Cross to give antibody tests for potential plasma donors
Army Needed: Cuomo says testing, tracing are keys moving forward
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Army Needed: Cuomo says testing, tracing are keys moving forward
Another surge in US unemployment applications is likely
NJ wants testing sites for people without symptoms, but needs permission
AccuWeather: Clouds on the increase with rain late
Search for man who raped teen girl behind Queens building
FBI raids Lakewood business for medical supplies
Pig leads officers in Stamford on 45 minute chase
Show More
Jersey 4 Jersey brings out the stars to benefit NJ Pandemic Relief Fund
2020 NFL Draft: An important one for Giants and Jets
McConnell says states should consider bankruptcy
Red Cross to give antibody tests for potential plasma donors
Want to work? "Take a job as an essential worker," Cuomo says
More TOP STORIES News