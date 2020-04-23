coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC increasing PPE supply to nursing homes by 50%, doubling staff

By Eyewitness News

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that he will surge supplies and staff to nursing homes citywide this week.

"Our city's nursing homes are home to some of those most at risk for COVID-19," Mayor de Blasio said. "They need our support more than ever, which is why we are stepping in and sending more staff and support to assist those who protect and care for our most vulnerable."

The city has continued to surge supplies and support to its nursing homes, sending nearly ten million pieces of PPE in weekly distributions to all 169 nursing homes including N95s, surgical masks, gowns, eye protection, and gloves.

This week, the city will increase its weekly shipment by at least 50%, adding to the over 40,000 N95s, 800,00 surgical face masks 40,000 face shields, 1.5 million gloves and at least 105,000 gowns or coveralls that went to nursing homes across the city last week.

To meet urgent staffing needs in nursing homes in NYC, the city has sent 210 clinical staff volunteers to 40 nursing homes citywide. The city will double this amount, bringing the total number of personnel to over 420.

In addition to providing PPE and clinical staff, the city has provided nursing homes with up-to-date guidance on isolation and testing procedures. The Department of Health and Mental Hygiene has continued to work with providers to implement this guidance and troubleshoot as necessary.

The city has also set up a task force to work with approximately half of all nursing homes to collect data on staffing, PPE, decedent management, and any other needs.

