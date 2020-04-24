coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Ambulance calls return to pre-COVID-19 levels in NYC

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Ambulance calls are returning to normal levels in New York City.

The FDNY says it's now getting about 4,000 calls per day.

That's roughly the same amount it was getting prior to March 1.

The number had climbed to 6,000 in Mid-March.

If things stay as they are, ambulance crews that came here from out-of-state will soon return home.

