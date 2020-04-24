coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC residents serenade front line COVID-19 heroes

By Eyewitness News
UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Upper West Side residents serenaded front line coronavirus heroes with a rendition of "Lean On Me."

The New Yorkers broke into a rendition of Bill Withers' classic Thursday evening after their daily "Clap Because We Care" ritual.

Organizers of "New York Sings Along" say their goal is to boost morale, honor all workers on the front lines battling the pandemic, and to let everyone experience the healing power of communal singing.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RESOURCES
Where are the testing centers
See how our communities are making a difference
Free educational resources for parents and children
How you can help victims of coronavirus

RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
'Coronavirus is alive and well and living in NYC,' mayor says
Backlash for Macy's, mayor after fireworks decision
New Yorker Hotel housing frontline medical workers
Alicia Keys' new song dedicated to essential workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
New COVID-19 testing sites open at NYCHA locations
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Navy commander joins battle against COVID-19 in NYC
AccuWeather: Soaking rain continues Friday
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Backlash for Macy's, mayor after fireworks decision
Ambulance calls return to pre-coronavirus levels in NYC
Show More
Trump set to sign bill with nearly $500B more in coronavirus aid
Sick calls back down among NYPD members
New Yorker Hotel housing frontline medical workers
Video shows man wanted in Brooklyn Tobacco shop burglary
Infant daughter of FDNY firefighter dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News