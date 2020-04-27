Coronavirus News: New York City to implement self-swab testing

He says this will eliminate direct exposure between health care worker and patient, which put both at higher risk.
The self-swab testing will be implemented at NYC Health + Hospitals sites over the next few days, while private labs are being asked to step up and process self-swab tests.
Officials predict the self-swab method will increase capacity of tests at sites from up to 15 per hour to up to 20 per hour.
The new method will also help conserve PPE due to the elimination of direct exposure between health care worker and patient.
