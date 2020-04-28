coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer marries couple in his backyard

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) -- One couple didn't let the pandemic get in the way of their wedding.

Queens Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer shared pictures of the event on Twitter.



He says he married Jannie O'Leary and Mark Van Name in his backyard.

Van Bramer says the couple was scrambling to keep their wedding date, and will have a big party after the crisis.

