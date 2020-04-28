Coronavirus News: Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer marries couple in his backyard

Here are some photos of the wedding I just performed in my backyard! I teared up as I married Jennie O’Leary & Mark Van Name! So grateful I could officiate today as they scrambled to keep their wedding date even though the big party will have to come later! #LoveWins #QueensWins pic.twitter.com/n3quMKacsR — Jimmy Van Bramer (@JimmyVanBramer) April 25, 2020

QUEENS (WABC) -- One couple didn't let the pandemic get in the way of their wedding.Queens Councilman Jimmy Van Bramer shared pictures of the event on Twitter.He says he married Jannie O'Leary and Mark Van Name in his backyard.Van Bramer says the couple was scrambling to keep their wedding date, and will have a big party after the crisis.