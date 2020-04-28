Coronavirus News: Jimmy Kimmel Live, Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters surprise Bronx nurse

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Jimmy Kimmel Live has been honoring a healthcare hero each week during the pandemic.Monday night's episode featured a trauma and ER nurse at Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.T.J. Riley, his parents, and husband all contracted COVID-19, but fortunately have since recovered.Riley is a music fan who got the surprise of his life!"I feel like I'm having a coronavirus dream, this is crazy!" Riley said.Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters joined Jimmy for the big surprise."T.J. thank you so much for all that you've done for so many people, it's much appreciated," Grohl said after performing a song just for Riley.Jimmy also announced that Life Is Good Apparel Company was giving Riley $10,000 to spend however he likes.The company is also sending all of the workers in Riley's unit gift packages to honor them too.Jimmy Kimmel Live posted the segment in its entirety on Twitter: