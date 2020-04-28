Coronavirus News: Brooklyn teachers create drive-by parade during the COVID-19 pandemic

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A New York City public school coordinated a special parade route to thank their students for working remotely from home during the COVID-19 outbreak.Horns blared, balloons flew, and signs waved in the wind as a caravan of teachers and staff made its way around Canarsie Tuesday with messages of gratitude."'This is a really great opportunity to let our kids know, let our parents know, how much we love them and how much we miss them," PS 115 Principal Jonathan Lee said.The idea started with one teacher and four cars that quickly blossomed to 44 vehicles, and the number kept on growing.The parade route was designed to drive past roughly 90% of the elementary school's 900 students' homes. The adults were working to live up to the school motto: Shine."Strength, honor, integrity, nobility, and excellence," Assistant Principal Jennifer Troman said. "So we figured since we promote that to the kids every day, why not show them how we really shine and bring some light into these dark times for them."Students and parents stood along the roadside, waving as the parade passed by and happy to see the familiar faces."I feel like I haven't seen them in forever," student, Layevska Moussignac said.Alexa Gilbert appreciated seeing her teachers cheering for her."It's really nice," she said. "I can't believe the school is doing this for us. It's really nice to see all the teachers, and it shows the teachers really care."The school's mission--accomplished.