Coronavirus News: Andrew Yang sues NY Board of Elections for canceling Democratic presidential primary

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Former Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang is now suing New York state after it canceled the Democratic primary.

Yang and seven other New Yorkers filed the lawsuit against the Board of Elections.

They say the cancellation infringes on their right to vote for their chosen candidate.

New York is the first state to cancel a primary during this pandemic.

The state Board of Elections notes that Joe Biden is now running uncontested after other candidates were removed from the ballot.

More TOP STORIES News