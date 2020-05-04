coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: 2 homeless men found dead on NYC subways in 12 hours

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- There are reports of two men found dead on the subways within just hours, in an alarming example of the homeless problem in the city.

According to published reports, the first man was discovered dead Friday night on a C train in Washington Heights.

Less than 12 hours later, another man was found dead on a 4 train in Brooklyn.

Police believe both men were homeless and have not said how either died.

Subways will shut down overnight starting later this week to be cleared out and disinfected.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Homeless New Yorker describes struggles amid pandemic
Video of NYPD arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outcry
Sidewalk chop: barber gives haircuts on Brooklyn street
Online loan sharks targeting desperate businesses in cash crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video of NYPD arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outcry
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Jersey City, Bergenfield expand testing to all residents
Anti-Asian graffiti found spray-painted outside NJ home
NY hospitalizations dips below 10,000 for first time since March
J.Crew files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 pandemic
Met Gala goes virtual with Vogue's 'A Moment with the Met'
Show More
NYC honors EMT from Colorado died while fighting COVID-19
Homeless New Yorker describes struggles amid pandemic
Hospitalizations up in New York City's daily indicators
Decision on NJ schools could come Monday
Trump says COVID-19 vaccine will be available by end of year
More TOP STORIES News