coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: NYC distributing 7.5M free face coverings

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Monday that New York City will distribute 7.5 million face coverings for free.

Five million will be 3-ply non-medical masks and 2.5 million will be cloth face coverings.

"Wherever you turn, you are going to be offered a face covering and it is going to be an ongoing basis for weeks to come, to make sure that everyone has what they need," de Blasio said. "These, of course, will be distributed for free as we work together to be this disease."

They will be given out at NYCHA, DOE Grab & Go meal sites, parks, Mitchell-Lama buildings, grocery stores, during social distancing enforcement and more.

You can find a full list of locations HERE.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Video of NYPD arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outcry
'Hope is in the air,' mayor says; City has 1 week of PPE
Watch 'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon on ABC7
2 homeless men found dead on NYC subways in 12 hours
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY hospitalizations dips below 10,000 for first time since March
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Don Shula, Hall of Fame Miami Dolphins coach, dies at 90
Video of NYPD arrest during social distancing enforcement sparks outcry
'Hope is in the air,' mayor says; City has 1 week of PPE
Decision on NJ schools could come Monday
J.Crew files for bankruptcy due to COVID-19 pandemic
Show More
2 homeless men found dead on NYC subways in 12 hours
AccuWeather: May chill brings wind, cooler temperatures
NFL to post plans for 2020 football season
Jersey City, Bergenfield expand testing to all residents
Met Gala goes virtual with Vogue's 'A Moment with the Met'
More TOP STORIES News