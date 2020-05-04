Coronavirus News: NYC distributing 7.5M free face coverings

Five million will be 3-ply non-medical masks and 2.5 million will be cloth face coverings.
"Wherever you turn, you are going to be offered a face covering and it is going to be an ongoing basis for weeks to come, to make sure that everyone has what they need," de Blasio said. "These, of course, will be distributed for free as we work together to be this disease."
They will be given out at NYCHA, DOE Grab & Go meal sites, parks, Mitchell-Lama buildings, grocery stores, during social distancing enforcement and more.
You can find a full list of locations HERE.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address