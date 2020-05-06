coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Daughter happy to kiss mother again after COVID-19 recovery

By Eyewitness News
BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- One woman is thankful to be discharged after spending one month in rehabilitation after being diagnosed with the coronavirus.

Hospital staff at Atrium Rehabilitation Center Facility in Brooklyn gave Alice a rousing sendoff through the halls to meet her daughter at the entrance of the building.

Alice was able to recover with the help of the heroic medical staff at the Center.

Alice's daughter was so thrilled to see her mother, and she couldn't wait to kiss her.

