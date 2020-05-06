coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Sushi restaurant in Manhattan feeds Mount Sinai Hospital workers

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A sushi restaurant in Manhattan is stepping up to feed hungry healthcare workers battling the pandemic.

The owner of Kissaki, Mark Garcia, prepared 50 meals for workers at Mount Sinai Hospital Tuesday.

Access to quick, healthy meals has been limited for essential workers since the state lockdown was imposed in March.

Many restaurants and takeout businesses have been forced to temporarily close because of the lack of demand.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinknew york citymanhattancoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Twins discharged from hospital after mother battles COVID-19
Brooklyn borough president hands out food to residents
White House to honor nurses for National Nurses Day
NYC subways shut down for overnight cleaning
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC subways shut down for overnight cleaning
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Options for essential workers during overnight NYC subway shutdown
AccuWeather: Cool with light rain possible
Graphic video captures brutal gang assault in Bronx
Flames engulf home in Fort Salonga
Burglar sought in 18 NYC restaurant break-ins
Show More
Twins discharged from hospital after mother battles COVID-19
5,000th COVID-19 patient released from Hackensack Meridian Health
Brooklyn borough president hands out food to residents
Man in custody after 2 stabbed on bus in Manhattan
Pregnant woman dies giving birth during peak of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News