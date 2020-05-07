Coronavirus News: Montefiore Hospital releases 5,000th COVID-19 patient in the Bronx

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

BRONX (WABC) -- There are 5,000 reasons to celebrate for the staff at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx.Hubert Herrera Vanegas, 55, gave a big thumbs up as he was the 5,000th COVID-19 patient discharged from the hospital.The Yonkers resident was there for 40 days, 20 of which were spent in the ICU.He said he just wanted to hug his wife and kids when he got home.