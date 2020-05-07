coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Montefiore Hospital releases 5,000th COVID-19 patient in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
BRONX (WABC) -- There are 5,000 reasons to celebrate for the staff at Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx.

Hubert Herrera Vanegas, 55, gave a big thumbs up as he was the 5,000th COVID-19 patient discharged from the hospital.

The Yonkers resident was there for 40 days, 20 of which were spent in the ICU.

He said he just wanted to hug his wife and kids when he got home.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybronxcoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC opens more streets to increase social distancing
NYC moving dozens of homeless from subways during cleaning
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYC moving dozens of homeless from subways during cleaning
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
JetBlue to flyover NYC Thursday evening
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
NYC opens more streets to increase social distancing
Tiny Montana reopens today, among first in US
Food deliveryman robbed of cash, e-bike in Bronx
Show More
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
AccuWeather: Sunny, mild ahead of a chilly blast
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Police, firefighters in Yonkers applaud children's hospital workers
Reservations required to visit Six Flags Great Adventure
More TOP STORIES News