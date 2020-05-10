Barack Obama calls President Trump's handling of coronavirus 'absolute chaotic disaster'

Obama's comments Friday came during a call with 3,000 people who served in his administration. He said combating the virus would have been bad even for the best of governments, but it's been "an absolute chaotic disaster" when the mindset of "what's in it for me" infiltrates government. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that President Trump's response "has been unprecedented and saved American lives."
The United States has suffered nearly 80,000 deaths from COVID-19, the most of any nation.
