Coronavirus News: How Manhattan street corner erupts into outdoor dance party at 7 p.m.

Mathias Jorge has been blasting upbeat music from his fourth-floor window for several minutes after the nightly applause for frontline workers.
In non-pandemic times, the Uruguay native works in nightlife.
Many who have gathered on the corner of 38th Street and 2nd Ave to enjoy the music are healthcare workers.
Most people seem to love what Mathias is doing, but he says he stopped playing music every single night over concerns that too many people were gathering.
He also has one neighbor who keeps calling the police.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources
UPDATES
Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island
RELATED INFORMATION
Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address