coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: How Manhattan street corner erupts into outdoor dance party at 7 p.m.

By Eyewitness News
MURRAY HILL, Manhattan (WABC) -- A street corner in Murray Hill has been erupting into an outdoor dance party on most nights at 7 p.m. all because of a neighbor.

Mathias Jorge has been blasting upbeat music from his fourth-floor window for several minutes after the nightly applause for frontline workers.

In non-pandemic times, the Uruguay native works in nightlife.

Many who have gathered on the corner of 38th Street and 2nd Ave to enjoy the music are healthcare workers.

Most people seem to love what Mathias is doing, but he says he stopped playing music every single night over concerns that too many people were gathering.

He also has one neighbor who keeps calling the police.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citymurray hillmanhattancoronavirus new york citymedicalcoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthdancehospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC turns focus on health providers in hardest-hit communities
How dining experiences will change as restaurants reopen
Watch 'Rise Up New York!' Virtual Telethon on ABC7
Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Parts of NY expected to reopen this week after hitting benchmarks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
How dining experiences will change as restaurants reopen
AccuWeather: 113-year record low in jeopardy Monday night
Equinox unveils reopening plan, including weekly visit limits
93 cases of mystery illness possibly linked to COVID-19 in NY
Death rate below 200 in NY for first time since pandemic began
Show More
NJ officials press case for direct state assistance from US govt
AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July
Study: Virus death toll in NYC worse than official tally
'Seinfeld' actor and legendary comedian Jerry Stiller dies
Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News