coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus News: Dance party breaks out in Murray Hill after frontline worker nightly applause

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- A street corner in Murray Hill has been erupting into an outdoor dance party on most nights at 7.

One man has been blasting upbeat music from his fourth-floor window, for several minutes after the nightly applause for frontline workers.

Many who gather on the corner of 38th Street and 2nd Avenue to enjoy the music are healthcare workers.

The man who plays the music says he doesn't do it every night over concerns that too many people were gathering.

He also says one of his neighbors keeps calling the police.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE



COVID-19 Help, Information and Resources

UPDATES

Grieving the lost: Tri-State residents who have died
New York state
New Jersey
Connecticut
Long Island



RELATED INFORMATION

Share your coronavirus story with Eyewitness News
Stimulus check scams and other coronavirus hoaxes
Coronavirus prevention: how clean are your hands?
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Total count of NYC COVID-19 cases based on patient address

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citycoronavirus new york cityhealthmedicalcoronavirushospitalhospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemicnyc newscovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
NYC asks feds for 39,000 doses of Remdesivir for May
Tunnel to Towers partners with painter to honor frontline heroes
How Manhattan street corner erupts into outdoor dance party
Queens boy suffered cardiac arrest due to rare syndrome
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
County executives to join Cuomo for briefing on reopening
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Jerry Stiller, comedian and 'Seinfeld' actor, dies at 92
2 plasma donation sites open in New Jersey
Rapper Nick Blixky fatally shot in Brooklyn
AccuWeather: Starting off with spotty showers
Woman shot in face after answering door knock in Brooklyn
Show More
Manhole explosions, fires awake residents on Upper West Side
Queens boy suffered cardiac arrest due to rare syndrome
Woman robbed, pushed to ground in robbery caught on camera
Face masks delivered to mothers working at LI hospital
NY hospitalizations, death rate drop to levels last seen at start of pandemic
More TOP STORIES News