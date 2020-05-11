Coronavirus News: Dance party breaks out in Murray Hill after frontline worker nightly applause

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A street corner in Murray Hill has been erupting into an outdoor dance party on most nights at 7.One man has been blasting upbeat music from his fourth-floor window, for several minutes after the nightly applause for frontline workers.Many who gather on the corner of 38th Street and 2nd Avenue to enjoy the music are healthcare workers.The man who plays the music says he doesn't do it every night over concerns that too many people were gathering.He also says one of his neighbors keeps calling the police.