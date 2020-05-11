Coronavirus News: Queens mother discharged from hospital after battling COVID-19 while pregnant

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A Queens mother was discharged from the hospital Monday after battling COVID-19 while pregnant.Doctors and nurses at Jamaica Hospital delivered the baby prematurely to save Tasnim Shaheen's life.On March 24th, when Shaheen was pregnant with her third child, she was taken to the hospital with flu-like symptoms. She initially was admitted to the labor unit for coronavirus, but within two days, her symptoms got worse, and she was sent to the intensive care unit and was placed on a ventilator.Doctors then performed a C-section after Shaheen developed acute kidney injuries as well as pneumonia."At this point, Mrs. Shaheen was 28 weeks pregnant and we felt as if the baby had a good chance of survival if we delivered," said Diretor of Obstetrics, Dr. Kavitha Ram.On April 22nd, doctors delivered a 2-pound girl."The baby came out kicking and screaming, and was very healthy," said Dr. Ram.The baby was taken to the neonatal intensive care unit and her mother returned to intensive care.Shaheen then began to show signs of improvement and was then moved out of the intensive care unit and back into the labor unit. She was then able to se and speak with her husband and sons, as well as her extended family in Bangladesh."We feel this greatly contributed to her recovery," added Dr. Ram.Perhaps the greatest moment was when Jamaica Hospital connected Shaheen from her hospital bed to her baby, Reeda Birt Shaheen in the NICU.Seven weeks after being admitted, Shaheen was discharged and is in good health.