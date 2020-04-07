Coronavirus News: NYPD officer back on duty after recovering from COVID-19

Hi internet! We heard you’d like Some Good News, so here’s our submission:



Welcome back Officer Prieto, one of our first officers fully recovered from COVID-19, back full duty & fit as a fiddle! Not to worry—the mask is only for extra protection. We’re so happy to have him back! pic.twitter.com/YNujIGbO5a — NYPD 19th Precinct (Stay home. Stop the spread.) (@NYPD19Pct) April 6, 2020

Close to 200 members of the NYPD have returned to work after testing positive for Covid. Cleared medically they have rejoined their co-workers as we together fight this battle. #finest



To them and to all the other members of the NYPD....Thank you and God Bless. https://t.co/fMGzFmK0pI — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 6, 2020

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An NYPD officer is back on duty after fully recovering from coronavirus.NYPD Inspector Kathleen Walsh tweeted about the exciting return of Officer Prieto to the 19th Precinct on Monday.Prieto is one of the first NYPD officers to beat the virus and return to work.In addition to Prieto, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted that close to 200 members of the NYPD have returned to duty after testing positive for COVID-19.