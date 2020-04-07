Coronavirus News: NYPD officer back on duty after recovering from COVID-19

NYPD Inspector Kathleen Walsh tweeted about the exciting return of Officer Prieto to the 19th Precinct on Monday.
Hi internet! We heard you’d like Some Good News, so here’s our submission:— NYPD 19th Precinct (Stay home. Stop the spread.) (@NYPD19Pct) April 6, 2020
Welcome back Officer Prieto, one of our first officers fully recovered from COVID-19, back full duty & fit as a fiddle! Not to worry—the mask is only for extra protection. We’re so happy to have him back! pic.twitter.com/YNujIGbO5a
Prieto is one of the first NYPD officers to beat the virus and return to work.
In addition to Prieto, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea tweeted that close to 200 members of the NYPD have returned to duty after testing positive for COVID-19.
Close to 200 members of the NYPD have returned to work after testing positive for Covid. Cleared medically they have rejoined their co-workers as we together fight this battle. #finest— Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) April 6, 2020
To them and to all the other members of the NYPD....Thank you and God Bless. https://t.co/fMGzFmK0pI
